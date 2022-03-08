The Government would have proposed to Telefónica and La Caixa that they enter Indra’s capital to form a core shareholding

Bankinter | After the announcement on February 22 that SEPI had acquired an additional 10% of Indra’s capital, raising its holding to 28%, the government would have proposed to Telefónica and Criteria Caixa that they acquire a stake. The aim would be to form a core shareholding in the defence systems company.

Moncloa would have proposed to Telefónica and Criteria Caixa that they each buy 5-10% of Indra’s capital. Neither of the parties involved have confirmed the news.

Analyst team’s opinion: We will have to wait until the news is confirmed. That said, the entry of two major investors with relevant stakes could act as fresh support for the share price. Despite the fact that part of the market has a potentially negative few of the government’s greater interference in Indra’s shareholder structure, we believe that the acquisition of these additional shares will support the price’s performance in the short term. BUY.