Incomes in Spain the lowest in Europe since 2019: down from €25,180 to €23,450

The Corner 9th January 2023

Spaniards are falling behind the standard of living of the rest of the European economies: they have lost the most wealth per person – €1,700- since 2019, according to data available until 2021, and already occupy the 18th place in the continental standard of living ranking. If in 2018 Spain stood at 91.2% of the EU average gross national income per capita, by in 2021 this had dropped to 83.4%, according to the newspaper El Economista.

Thus, the loss between 2019 and 2021 – with data updated in December by the European statistical office, Eurostat – means that real GDP will fall from €25,180 in 2019, the year prior to the pandemic and the first full year of the Sánchez era, to €23,450. This indicates an economy in contraction, as just over five years ago, in 2017, it had reached €24,430.

Since 2019, the Eurozone as a whole has lost, on average, just over €400 per capita. A loss similar to that of Germany, while the Italians have lost just over €500 per capita and the French just over €700. Alongside them and in stark contrast is the case of Ireland, since in the island country there has been a spectacular increase from €53,400 per capita in 2017 to €70,530 in 2021.

