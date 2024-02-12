House purchases and sales in Spain fall 11.2% in 2023, mortgages 21.3% according to notaries

The purchase and sale of homes in Spain went down 11.2% in 2023 compared to the previous year and the granting of new mortgage loans to purchase a home decreased by 21.3%, according to data released by the General Council of Notaries.



Altogether, in the Spanish real estate market, 640,451 purchase and sale operations were reached.



By type of housing, apartment sales reached 492,498 units (-10.5% year-on-year), while single-family homes fell to 147,953 units (-13.6% year-on-year). The price per square meter increased by 1.5% year-on-year, up to €1,640 per square meter.