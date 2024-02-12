Top Stories

December US CPI revised down to monthly increase of 0.2%

Posted By: The Corner 12th February 2024

Link Securities| According to data from the Department of Labor, the US consumer price index (CPI) for December was revised down to a monthly increase of 0.2%, from a preliminary increase of 0.3%.

In addition, November’s figure was revised upwards to an increase of 0.2%, from the initial figure of a 0.1% increase, and October’s figure was also revised upwards by one-tenth, from an initial flat reading to an uptick of 0.1%.

Meanwhile, core inflation remained unchanged to show an uptick of 0.3% in November and December, and an increase of 0.2% in October. Each year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics readjusts its seasonal factors to reflect price movements from those already completed in the annual calendar.

