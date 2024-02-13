Top Stories

Aena’s airports register all-time record number of passengers in a single month of January

Posted By: The Corner 13th February 2024

CdM| The airports of the Aena (AENA) network in Spain have closed the first month of 2024 with an all-time record number of passengers and cargo in a single month of January, thus maintaining the upward trend of much of last year.

In January 2024, Aena received 18,667,212 passengers, 10.3% more than in the same month of 2023; it handled 165,909 aircraft movements, 6% more than in 2023; and 91,752 tonnes of cargo were moved, 23.1% more than last year.

Of the total number of passengers in January, 18,601,093 were commercial passengers: 12,144,917 travelled on international flights, 13.2% more than in January 2023, while 6,456,176 travelled on domestic flights, 5.3% more than last year.

