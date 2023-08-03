Tourist numbers grow in Spain, but remain below 2019 figures

BancaMarch : The number of tourists in Spain has grown during the first six months of the year, but it is still below the 2019 figures.

Nearly 38.5 million tourists have visited our country during the first half of the year, a figure that although 23.7% above the first six months of 2022, is still below the levels of 2019 (-1.6%). On a positive note, both total expenditure and expenditure per tourist exceeded the 2019 figures by 14% and 16% respectively, highlighting the good momentum the sector is currently experiencing. As for the destinations chosen, the Balearic Islands are consolidated as the main option, receiving nearly 25% of the total number of tourists during the month of June.