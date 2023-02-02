Unemployment rises by 70,744 in January, unemployed number over 2.9 million

Spain closed January with 215,047 fewer people affiliated to the Social Security system and 70,744 more unemployed, according to data published on Thursday by the Ministries of Social Security and Labour.

Unemployment increased in January by 70,744 people to 2,908,397, according to data from the Ministry of Labour. Unemployment has increased by 2.5 % compared to the previous month and represents a decrease of 6.9 % compared to January 2022.

January is usually accompanied by bad employment data and this first month of 2023 is within the range of what is reasonable in the historical series. But the data also confirm that the slowdown in job creation is evident and that, with enrolment at peak levels, it is much more difficult to make further progress.