Spain Leads Long-Term Unemployment in EU: 585,000 Unemployed for 4 Years

In Spain, one in five unemployed individuals has been searching for a job for more than four years without success. This means that 585,000 people have been unable to find employment for over four years, placing the country, alongside Italy, at the forefront of long-term unemployment in Europe.



According to data from the Quarterly Labor Market Observatory for the second quarter of the year, prepared by Fedea and BBVA, the incidence of long-term unemployment has decreased by only half a percentage point in the last twelve months, standing at an alarming 41.4%, which is 7.9 points lower than in June 2022 (49%).



Despite this, the reduction in the number of long-term unemployed has been greater than that of those in short-term unemployment. The predominant profile of long-term unemployed individuals in Spain is a woman over 45 years old, who is particularly vulnerable to age discrimination in selection processes.



According to the latest report by Randstad Research, more than 1.1 million unemployed people in Spain, which accounts for 38.5% of the total unemployed, have been searching for a job for over a year.