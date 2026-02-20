Top Stories

Spain receives 6.7 million international passengers in January, representing annual growth of 5.2%

Alphavalue / Divacons | Spain received a total of 6.7 million international passengers in January, representing an annual growth of 5.2%, according to data from Turespaña. The report highlights that 54.5% of travellers opted for low-cost airlines, an increase of 3.8%, while the remaining 45.5% used traditional airlines, a segment that recorded a higher increase of 6.9%.

The European market accounted for the majority of arrivals, while Asia (up 20%) and the United States also saw significant growth. Madrid was the leading region, followed by the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community.

