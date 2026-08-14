Spain receives €6,234 million from sixth tranche of Recovery Plan

Consejeros Editorial Team

The European Commission has made the payment of €6.234 million (excluding pre-financing) to Spain, drawn from the European recovery fund NextGenerationEU, following the adoption by the College of Commissioners of the payment decisions authorising the sixth tranche of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR).

This new injection of funds provides a further boost to the implementation of the plan’s reforms and investments as they enter their final stages.

According to a government press release, the payment was made following Spain’s submission of its sixth payment request on 3 March 2026, which included associated milestones and targets for key reforms and investments in areas such as sustainable mobility, housing, social protection and the healthcare system, industrial and digital transformation, and the modernisation of the public administration.

The assessment of a further three targets included in the sixth payment reques tremains pending, after Brussels was unable to certify their fulfilment in July due to doubts regarding the mechanisms used to verify their implementation.

This sixth disbursement comprises:

€5,226 million in grants, including €265 million corresponding to the favourable assessment of two milestones that had remained outstanding from the fifth disbursement, relating to the digitalisation of regional and local authorities and, in part, to tax reform.

including €265 million corresponding to the favourable assessment of two milestones that had remained outstanding from the fifth disbursement, relating to the digitalisation of regional and local authorities and, in part, to tax reform. €1,008 million in loans, which will enable the continued deployment of funds in strategic areas of the Recovery Plan.

With this new inflow, Spain has received €78,000 million in European funds, an amount representing 76.5% of the total funds allocated to Spain under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.