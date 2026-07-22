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Spain’s trade deficit continues to grow

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Posted By: The Corner 22nd July 2026

According to customs data published in the Monthly Foreign Trade Report by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise, Spain’s trade deficit widened to €8,245 million in May, representing an increase of €5,702 million compared to the same month last year. This deterioration was mainly driven by a sharp rise in energy imports, against a backdrop marked by higher crude oil prices following disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In May, imports rose by 14.4% year-on-year to €42,939 million, while exports dropped by 0.9% to €34,694 million. The coverage ratio stood at 80.8%, compared to 93.2% in May 2025.

In the first five months of 2026 (5M2026), the cumulative trade deficit reached €25,094 million, 16.6% higher than in the same period of 2025. During this period, exports grew by 1.3%, though imports advanced at a faster pace (3.1%), primarily driven by the rising cost of energy purchases.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.