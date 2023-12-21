Spanish listed companies pay dividends worth €27,443 million in 2023, up 18.8%

The Spanish stock market has risen by more than 20% since last January. And as of November, companies listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange had distributed dividends worth €27,443 million, an amount that represents an increase of 18.8% compared to 2022.

If the amortisation of treasury stock is added to the payment in cash or shares, the remuneration exceeds €40 billion. Thanks to these figures, the Spanish stock exchange has once again consolidated its position as one of the world leaders in dividend yields, reaching 4.1%, according to the Market Report presented by Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME).

Trading in shares on the Spanish stock market at the end of the first eleven months of the year totalled more than €277,429 million. This figure represents a year-on-year decline of 16.5%, a fall that BME attributes largely to the fragmentation of trading between different markets promoted by European regulation in recent years.

From January to November, 122 capital increases were carried out, compared to 119 in the same period last year, for a total of €4,654 million.

The capitalisation of the Spanish stock market stood at €1.18 trillion at the end of November, up 14.6% in the year.