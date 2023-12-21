Top Stories

Talgo among candidates to participate in Germany’s largest-ever train order

Talgo

Link Securities | The German government, through Deutsche Bahn (DB), has launched the largest train order in its history, with the aim of improving service quality, according to Expansión newspaper.

Thus, it wants to sign a contract programme for up to 95 units of ICE high-speed trains, with a first order of 33 trains to be put into operation in 2030. In terms of volume, it is an investment budget of more than €3 billion.

Talgo (TLGO), Alstom and Siemens, regular suppliers of DB, are the main European candidates to participate in the bidding. In addition, the newspaper points to Japanese manufacturers such as Hitachi and the Chinese giant CRRC as serious candidates for this order, which is expected to be finalised next year.

