Minister of Agriculture tries to curb protests in coming weeks

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has called the majority agricultural professional organizations, Agrarian Association of Young Farmers (Asaja), Coordinator of Farmers and Livestock Organizations (COAG) and Union of Small Farmers and Livestock Growers (UPA), to a meeting at the Ministry headquarters this Friday, February 2 in an attempt to stop the protests planned for the coming weeks.

The head of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, thus responds to the request for a meeting raised in the joint letter by Asaja, COAG and UPA and received this Tuesday, January 30, at the Ministry. The majority agricultural professional organizations reached an agreement this Tuesday to request “immediate” solutions from Planas to address the problems of the sector in everything related to the consequences of the drought and the War in Ukraine, prices and production costs, simplification and flexibility of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), livestock sectors and labor and Social Security issues.

Asaja, COAG and UPA agreed this Tuesday to resume the calendar of mobilizations to demand an “ambitious” shock plan that includes measures both at the European level and by the Government of Spain and the autonomous communities. The associations assured in a joint press release that “the acts of protest will take place at a more regional level during the coming weeks.”

And they indicated that they are going to demand the paralysis of the negotiations of agreements such as Mercosur, the non-ratification of the agreement with New Zealand and that the negotiations with Chile, Kenya, Mexico, India and Australia be stopped. They also demanded the modification and expansion of the Agri-Food Chain Law, to prohibit unfair practices and ensure that farmer prices cover production costs.