The most profitable tourism campaign in history: 20.2 million foreign visitors and 27,381 million euros

The average expenditure per tourist has consolidated this summer at over 1,300 euros, the highest figure since the INE has been recording data.

Foreign tourism this summer (July and August) has left 27,381 million euros in cash, according to the information provided by the National Statistics Institute in the Tourism Expenditure Survey (Egatur), which has released this Tuesday the data for the month of August, when a total of 10.1 million international tourists were received, 13.9% more than in August 2022.

Never before had Spain obtained this volume of income during the summer tourist season. The maximum recorded to date was 23,645 million euros. The average daily expenditure in August was 173 euros, in July it was 185 euros and in June it reached a record high of 188 euros, the highest ever recorded by the INE.

The average expenditure during the total stay was 1,343 euros in August and 1,367 euros in July, the two highest figures in the historical series. The result has been the most profitable summer tourism season in history for Spain, at least in terms of the money it has left in the country. Until August, Spain has received 57.7 million tourists, who spent almost EUR 73.4 billion.

