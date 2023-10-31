PSOE meets with Puigdemont while partners stand up Princess Leonor in her oath of allegiance to the Constitution

The number 3 of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán met yesterday in Brussels with Carles Puigdemont – a fugitive from Spanish justice whom he called “president” – to try to obtain the seven votes of his party, Junts per Catalunya, to ensure the re-election of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government.

The Spanish press speaks of “embarrassment”, “felony”, “betrayal” while the leader of the PP claims that “the PSOE has lost what little shame it had left”.

In contrast, of course, the government newspaper El País and its satellites (public radio and television, etc…) explain the advantages of an amnesty that will allow a “government of progress” that will close the way to “a government of the ultra-right”, following the justification manual handled by Pedro Sánchez himself, who three days before the last elections assured that the amnesty was impossible because it was unconstitutional.

What is constitutionally obligatory is the swearing in of the Constitution that the heir to the throne, Princess Leonor, who turns 18 today, will perform today in the plenary session of the Cortes. A plenary session with some notable absentees, those of all the parties that will support Sánchez in his investiture: Junts, ERC, Bildu, PNV… and even three ministers from the current government in office.