OHLA wins two contracts in California worth around €180 million

Bankinter| OHLA has been awarded two new civil works contracts in California, United States, worth close to €180 million, according to Europa Press.

Specifically, the first contract, awarded by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments for nearly €127 million, involves the construction of a bridge at the Union Pacific Railroad crossings at Montebello Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard, creating an underpass.

The company said the project will significantly reduce traffic congestion and emissions in the area , while improving safety by upgrading signal systems and incorporating pedestrian crossings.

In Lawndale, also in California, its subsidiary OHLA USA is executing a €51 million contract for the County of Los Angeles to develop a stormwater collection project in Alondra Park.