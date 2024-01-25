Socialist president of Castilla La Mancha says PSOE “on the fringes of the Constitution”

And a minister, Oscar Puente, replies that it is he who is “on the fringes of the PSOE”. “I win elections. I would like others to do the same” (to avoid having to make shameful pacts to keep the PSOE in La Moncloa), said García Page, socialist president of Castilla La Mancha.

García Page assures, against the new doctrine of the Government and the PSOE, that “there is no good terrorism and bad terrorism” and that “not one more privilege should be given to Catalonia”. He did so during the opening of Fitur, the major tourism fair, in Madrid. There, together with the PP presidents of Andalusia, Murcia and Valencia, they demanded 3,000 million from the government for the underfunding suffered by these regions with the regional funding model that is still in force, pending reform for more than 10 years.

In a circle, and while the TV cameras were filming, Garcia Page acknowledged that in the PSOE, nowadays, they throw out anyone who disagrees with the official line. “They are about to extradite me,” joked García Page. To which the PP presidents responded with derision: “It doesn’t matter, they’ll pardon you later”.