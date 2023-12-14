Top Stories

ACS and Acciona enter consortium to build several tunnels in Melbourne in €2.204 billion contract

Posted By: The Corner 14th December 2023

Link Securities | A consortium formed by ACS (ACS) (through Cimic’s CPB Contractors), Acciona (ANA) and Italy’s Ghella, will build several tunnels for the Suburban Rail Loop East rail project in the Australian city of Melbourne, according to the newspaper Expansión.

CPB, an Australian company owned by Cimic (controlled by ACS), has a 40% stake in this contract, valued at AU$3.6 billion (about €2.204 billion). The contract awarded to this consortium comprises the construction of a 16-kilometre section of the project’s 26 kilometres of twin tunnels, including the construction of the tunnels between the Cheltenham and Glen Waverley neighbourhoods and various works in the Southern Stabling Yard, the first critical step in the transformation of the city’s public transport network. Tunnelling works are due to start in 2026.

