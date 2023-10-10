Top Stories

CAF’s two projects in Israel account for 7% of portfolio, current situation to have limited impact

Posted By: The Corner 10th October 2023

Banc Sabadell : In the context of the new scenario of armed conflict in Israel, it should be noted that CAF (CAF) has two projects underway in the country. These are the Jerusalem light rail project and the Purple Line project of the Tel Aviv light rail, which together account for ~7% of the company’s portfolio.

Assessment: News with a negative bias although with limited impact for now as the percentage of the portfolio potentially affected has a limited weight in this and for the moment it is only a possibility with no concrete impacts known as yet.

