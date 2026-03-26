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Final figure for Q4 2025 US labour costs: 4.4% year-on-year, compared with preliminary figure of 2.8%

TOPICS:
US jobs data 1

Posted By: The Corner 26th March 2026

Bankinter | Unit labour costs in Q4 2025 (final figure) rose by 4.4%, exceeding the expected 3.6% versus the preliminary 2.8% and compared with the previous drop of 1.8%. Productivity moderated to 1.8%, in line with expectations, from the preliminary 2.8% and 5.2% in Q3 2025.

Analysis team’s view: cost pressures in the labour market increased in Q4 2025. It should be noted that Q4 2025 GDP (during which the government was shut down for almost a month and a half) was revised downwards to 0.7% annualised quarter-on-quarter, from a preliminary 1.4%, which may partly explain the decline in productivity (year-on-year, it fell to 2.0% from a preliminary 2.2%).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.