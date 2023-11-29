Indra to provide Vancouver International Airport (Canada) with most advanced control tower in the world

Link Securities| The Spanish company will supply Vancouver International Airport (Canada) with the world’s most advanced control tower. In a press release issued by Indra, the company explained that it is a digital system to control the movement of aircraft on the apron with which the Canadian airfield manager will start its own programme of digitalised apron management services.

Indra will deliver an integral digital tower solution equipped with a surface aircraft movement and guidance management system (A-SMGCS), based on the InNOVA system. In addition, an IRTOS digital tower module, also from the company, will be deployed in 12 different locations to provide a complete view of aircraft movements on the 4k videowall installed in the tower. The Vancouver Airport Authority manages aircraft movement on the aprons and the air navigation service provider, NAV Canada, manages aircraft operations.