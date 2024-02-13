Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, says it is meeting its 4m bpd production quota to support market

Intermoney| On the oil front, news from Iraq. According to the country’s oil minister, Iraq, OPEC’s second largest producer, is meeting its production quota under the OPEC+ agreement that limits production to prop up the market. Iraq has capped production at 4 million bpd while exports are around 3.4 million bpd. Iraq is OPEC+’s second largest producer, but has a history of irregularity in meeting its quota with the cartel, having pumped 4.2 million bpd in January, although it should be remembered that the country had committed to a voluntary cut of 4.2 million bpd from January to March.