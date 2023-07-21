Top Stories

Japan raises inflation forecast to 2.6% in 2023, up from previous 1.7%

BancaMarch: Japan’s government has raised its inflation forecast to 2.6% for 2023, well above the previous 1.7%. Considering that on Thursday of next week there is to be a meeting of the Central Bank of Japan, the market is closely watching the consequences that this announcement may have on the lax monetary policy that the Asian country has been defending. It should be recalled that, at the beginning of this week, the governor of the monetary authority, Kazuo Ueda, has indicated that there will only be changes in monetary policy if there is a change in the monetary authority’s inflation expectations.

