Average rate at which Spanish banks granted mortgage loans in June reached 4.045%, highest level since 2009

Alphavalue/DIVACONS| The annualised return on equity of Spanish banks rose to 11.15% compared with 9.86% in the previous quarter and 10.56% in the same quarter last year, according to supervisory statistics on credit institutions for the first quarter of this year published on Thursday by the Bank of Spain.

On the other hand, the average rate at which Spanish banks granted mortgage loans in June reached 4.045%, which is its highest level since February 2009, when it stood at 4.324%, according to data collected by the Bank of Spain. Thus, the price of new mortgages signed last month remains at the highs already recorded in May.