Average rate at which Spanish banks granted mortgage loans in June reached 4.045%, highest level since 2009

Posted By: The Corner 21st July 2023

Alphavalue/DIVACONS| The annualised return on equity of Spanish banks rose to 11.15% compared with 9.86% in the previous quarter and 10.56% in the same quarter last year, according to supervisory statistics on credit institutions for the first quarter of this year published on Thursday by the Bank of Spain.

On the other hand, the average rate at which Spanish banks granted mortgage loans in June reached 4.045%, which is its highest level since February 2009, when it stood at 4.324%, according to data collected by the Bank of Spain. Thus, the price of new mortgages signed last month remains at the highs already recorded in May.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.