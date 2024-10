Norbolsa : The strike in the Eastern USA ports has come to an end, with the agreement between the operators and the dockers, in what has been the longest conflict in the last 50 years. They have obtained a rise of 62% over 6 years, with the hourly wage rising from 39$/h to 63$/h. With the reopening of ports, there is a relief in the market, which feared the impacts on supply chains, and in particular for the retail sector which was the most dependent on supplies.