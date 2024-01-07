Top Stories

Temu and Shein pose real threat to Amazon for market share amid new regulatory challenges

TOPICS:
Amazon2 1

Posted By: The Corner 7th January 2024

Bankinter | New competitors such as Temu and Shein are gaining ground in markets adjacent to Amazon. Temu already accounts for almost 17% of the discount retail market, while Shein’s revenues have already reached $23bn, surpassing companies such as H&M. They also pose new regulatory challenges, amid antitrust lawsuits against Amazon. Despite increased competition, Amazon’s resilience is reflected in the continued growth of its Prime user base, which has reached 168M (+14% since 2021), and a 75% increase in its market value in the last year, adding $660bn.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.