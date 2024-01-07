Temu and Shein pose real threat to Amazon for market share amid new regulatory challenges

Bankinter | New competitors such as Temu and Shein are gaining ground in markets adjacent to Amazon. Temu already accounts for almost 17% of the discount retail market, while Shein’s revenues have already reached $23bn, surpassing companies such as H&M. They also pose new regulatory challenges, amid antitrust lawsuits against Amazon. Despite increased competition, Amazon’s resilience is reflected in the continued growth of its Prime user base, which has reached 168M (+14% since 2021), and a 75% increase in its market value in the last year, adding $660bn.