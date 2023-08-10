US SME confidence improves: NFIB index rises to 91.9 in July

BancaMarch: US SME confidence improves. The NFIB index beat expectations and rose in July to 91.9 from the previous 91.9 and above the 91.3 expected. With this new advance, confidence was at an eight-month high, but still at very low levels and far from its historical average (98.1).

Among the components, we highlight that 25% of the small companies surveyed indicate that they intend to raise their selling prices, the lowest level since the beginning of 2021 and a further sign of moderation in inflationary pressures.

On the other hand, 42% of firms continue to report that they have job vacancies that they are unable to fill, a similar level to the previous month and a sign that the tension in the labour market remains.