Acciona Energía to work with Grupo Pais in new photovoltaic project Dominican Republic, with 51% stake

Link Securities | The company announced yesterday the development of a new photovoltaic project in the Dominican Republic, the Pedro Corto photovoltaic plant, in collaboration with Grupo Pais, according to Bolsamania.com. Acciona Energía will have a 51% stake, while Grupo Pais will hold the remaining 49%.

Located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the plant will have a nominal capacity of 63.35MW and its construction is linked to a 15-year PPA with Edesur Dominicana, one of the Dominican Republic’s three state-owned distributors. The plant will consist of solar panels with single-axis trackers that adapt their position throughout the day according to the movement of the sun. This technology optimises the capture of sunlight and maximises production, which will reach 189.07 GWh per year, or in other words, the energy equivalent to the consumption of 78,000 Dominican households, the company explained in a statement. After its entry into operation, scheduled for the end of 2025, the Pedro Corto solar plant will avoid the annual emission of more than 130,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.