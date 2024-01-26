Top Stories

Acciona to bid for Line 7 of Riyadh metro together with Siemens, Samsung and Alayuni, and against FCC and its consortium

Link Securities | Acciona and FCC are part of two consortiums formed to bid for the construction of the new Line 7 of the Riyadh metro in Saudi Arabia, according to sources consulted by the newspaper Expansión. Specifically, Acciona has formed an alliance with Siemens, Samsung and Alayuni. In addition, FCC, as part of the consortium that won in 2013 one of the lots to design and build the first lines of the subway, has been invited to participate in the extension of Line 2. Overall, the investment needed to build the two rail projects amounts to more than €10 billion in the capital investment (capex) phase alone, according to expert estimates, as the authorities have not yet published a baseline budget.

