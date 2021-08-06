America’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, Explained

Nick Ottens (Atlantic Sentinel) | The United States Senate is expected to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week with funding for everything from broadband Internet to road safety.

The bill, which is believed to have the support of enough Republicans to overcome a forty-senator filibuster, falls short of the $2 trillion President Joe Biden had proposed to spend on (green) infrastructure over four years.

The compromise bill has $550 billion in new spending. The rest consists of existing infrastructure funds which are either being diverted or renewed.

Unlike Biden’s $2 trillion proposal, which would have been funded by corporate tax increases, the compromise version draws money from various sources, including around $200 billion left over from COVID-19 relief programs.

What’s in the bill

$110 billion for bridges and roads.

for bridges and roads. $66 billion for rail.

for rail. $65 billion to provide broadband Internet to all Americans.

to provide broadband Internet to all Americans. $55 billion to modernize water infrastructure, including replacing all lead pipes.

to modernize water infrastructure, including replacing all lead pipes. $46 billion to mitigate damage caused by droughts, floods and wildfires.

to mitigate damage caused by droughts, floods and wildfires. $42 billion for air- and seaports.

for air- and seaports. $39 billion for public transit.

for public transit. $28 billion to upgrade electric power grids, including $3 billion for smart grids.

This could create some 26,000 jobs.

$21 billion for environmental restoration, including cleaning up abandoned mines, brownfield sites and orphaned gas wells.

The money for gas wells alone should be enough to clean up nearly 250,000 wells and create 10,000 jobs.

$11 billion for road safety.

for road safety. $8 billion in investment tax credits for clean energy manufacturers.

This could create an additional 36,000 jobs.

$7.5 billion to build 500,000 electrical vehicle chargers around the country by 2030.

to build 500,000 electrical vehicle chargers around the country by 2030. $7.5 billion to electrify buses and ferries.

to electrify buses and ferries. $1 billion to reconnect neighborhoods separated by highways.

Why it’s needed

America’s infrastructure is neither great nor terrible. The World Economic Forum ranks its thirteenth in the world, after the likes of France, Germany and Japan. Most European countries spend around 5 percent of their GDPs on infrastructure; the United States 2.3 percent. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the country’s infrastructure a C- overall.