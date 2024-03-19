Apple in talks to incorporate Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence engine into iPhone

Bankinter| Alphabet rises sharply after rumours that it is in talks with Apple to integrate its artificial intelligence model (Gemini) into its devices. Neither company has confirmed the rumour. Apple has also reportedly held talks with OpenAI recently. The news, if confirmed, is positive for Alphabet as it represents a quantum leap in its war with Microsoft over the artificial intelligence chatbot market.

The news sent Alphabet shares higher on Monday, up 7% to about $151 per share. Apple also rose, up 2.4% to about $177 per share.