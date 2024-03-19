ENDESA inaugurates Europe’s largest vanadium flow battery renewable energy storage facility in Majorca

ENDESA (ELE), through its renewables division Enel Green Power España (EGPE), has commissioned the largest vanadium flow battery renewable energy storage facility in Europe at the Son Orlandis solar plant in Majorca. It is the first energy storage plant that the company has built in Spain with this innovative technology, without using lithium, thanks to vanadium flow storage.

The Son Orlandis storage system is an innovative battery based on vanadium redox flow technology, i.e. it allows high flexibility and modularity, avoiding service interruptions and guaranteeing the supply of clean energy even during peak demand, mitigating the natural fluctuations in production that are inevitable in renewable plants. This installation has a power output of 1.1MW and a maximum accumulated energy of 5.5 MWh, making it the largest hybridised oxidation-reduction flow battery with a photovoltaic plant in Europe.