Top Stories

ENDESA inaugurates Europe’s largest vanadium flow battery renewable energy storage facility in Majorca

TOPICS:
endesa novisimo

Posted By: The Corner 19th March 2024

ENDESA (ELE), through its renewables division Enel Green Power España (EGPE), has commissioned the largest vanadium flow battery renewable energy storage facility in Europe at the Son Orlandis solar plant in Majorca. It is the first energy storage plant that the company has built in Spain with this innovative technology, without using lithium, thanks to vanadium flow storage.

The Son Orlandis storage system is an innovative battery based on vanadium redox flow technology, i.e. it allows high flexibility and modularity, avoiding service interruptions and guaranteeing the supply of clean energy even during peak demand, mitigating the natural fluctuations in production that are inevitable in renewable plants. This installation has a power output of 1.1MW and a maximum accumulated energy of 5.5 MWh, making it the largest hybridised oxidation-reduction flow battery with a photovoltaic plant in Europe.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.