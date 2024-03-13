Top Stories

Avangrid to build new wind farm with total capacity of 153 MW and 34 turbines in Illinois

Avangrid

Alphavalue/DIVACONS| Avangrid, the US subsidiary of Iberdrola (IBE), will build a new wind farm with a total capacity of 153 MW in Illinois (United States), the company announced on Tuesday.

Specifically, this project, called “Osagrove Flats”, will be located in La Salle County, the company’s fifth wind farm in the state of Illinois, and will have a total of 34 wind turbines.

On the other hand, Bloomberg report that Iberdrola is under pressure to increase shareholder remuneration due to the fact that the pay-out is below that of its comparables.

