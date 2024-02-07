Indra wins Lockheed Martin contract to equip four Saudi ships with state-of-the-art electronic defence systems

Link Securities | According to media reports, US company Lockheed Martin has awarded Indra a contract to equip four Saudi ships with state-of-the-art electronic defence systems. The 118-metre-long vessels, with a range of 5,000 miles, are prepared to operate in both coastal and ocean areas. They will be delivered with this Spanish technology to the Royal Saudi Arabian Navy. The companies have declined to disclose the amount of the contract.

The ships will integrate Indra’s Rigel electronic support measures system, which will detect and analyse the radar signals of other vessels in the area of operations, identifying and classifying them to determine the degree of threat they represent.