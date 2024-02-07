Top Stories

Indra wins Lockheed Martin contract to equip four Saudi ships with state-of-the-art electronic defence systems

TOPICS:
indra edificio

Posted By: The Corner 7th February 2024

Link Securities | According to media reports, US company Lockheed Martin has awarded Indra a contract to equip four Saudi ships with state-of-the-art electronic defence systems. The 118-metre-long vessels, with a range of 5,000 miles, are prepared to operate in both coastal and ocean areas. They will be delivered with this Spanish technology to the Royal Saudi Arabian Navy. The companies have declined to disclose the amount of the contract.

The ships will integrate Indra’s Rigel electronic support measures system, which will detect and analyse the radar signals of other vessels in the area of operations, identifying and classifying them to determine the degree of threat they represent.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.