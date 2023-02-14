Top Stories

Japan’s GDP rises by 1.1% in 2022, compared to 2.1% growth in 2021

TOPICS:
Japanese general

Posted By: The Corner 14th February 2023

Link Securities | According to data from the Japanese government cabinet, Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.2% in 4Q2022 compared to 3Q2022, compared to a revised contraction of 0.3% in the previous quarter, although the reading was below the 0.5% growth expected by the analyst consensus, which was in line with the preliminary reading of the figure. Private consumption rose after the removal of tight border controls, and despite the drag from the rising cost of living (0.5% vs 0.0%; 3Q2022), while government spending accelerated (0.3% vs 0.1%; 3Q2022). The trade balance contributed positively with exports rising for the fifth consecutive quarter (1.4% vs 2.5%), while imports fell for the first time since 3Q2021 (-0.4% vs 5.5%; 3Q2022). Meanwhile, business investment fell, after having risen in the previous two quarters (-0.1% vs 0.3%; 3Q2022).

For the year as a whole, GDP rose 1.1%, compared to 2.1% growth in 2021, as the Japanese economy recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.