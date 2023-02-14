Top Stories

Grenergy acquires 60% stake it did not already hold in Sofos Harbert Renewable Energy.

Norbolsa | The renewable energy company announces the purchase of the remaining 60% it did not already own of the photovoltaic and battery project developer Sofos Harbert Renewable Energy, consolidating its commitment to the US renewable energy market. This acquisition comes ahead of the three-year term of the initial contract and will become Grenergy’s subsidiary in the country. It is currently developing a portfolio of 1.9 GW of solar power in the US, as well as storage projects.

Financial data have not been provided.

