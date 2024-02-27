Top Stories

Japan’s January inflation eases for third month in a row to 2.2% vs. 2.6% previously due to mirror effect in energy prices (-12.1%)

27th February 2024

Bankinter : January CPI in Japan reaches +2.2% year-on-year vs. +1.9% expected and +2.6% previous. Underlying: +3.5% vs. +3.3% expected and +3.7% previously.

Analysis: The price indicator decelerates for the third consecutive month, although it defies expectations in both readings. This slowdown is mostly due to a mirror effect in energy prices (-12.1% year-on-year). Since, after the strong rebound in energy, as of February 2023, the government implemented subsidies to this component. Faced with an economy in technical recession (GDP: -0.1% year-on-year in Q4 and -0.8% in Q3), a weak yen and possible additional inflationary pressures from negotiated wages (Shunto), the data plays in favour of a BoJ that is abandoning its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.