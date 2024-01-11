Naturgy begins construction of second large photovoltaic facility in US, in Texas, with €285-million investment

Link Securities | Naturgy (NTGY) has begun construction of its second large photovoltaic facility in the United States, the Grimes plant, which will have a capacity of 210 MW and will involve an investment of more than €285 million, according to Europa Press.

This new renewable generation plant will be located in the state of Texas and will generate enough emission-free electricity to supply approximately 140,000 homes.

With the start-up of this new plant, Naturgy accelerates its presence in renewables in the United States, where it has already added “7V Solar Ranch”, the first renewable energy project promoted by the group in the country and which has recently started its activity with the first energy discharge, becoming the largest active photovoltaic installation of the energy company in the world. 7V Solar Ranch has a capacity of 240 MW and an annual generation capacity of 560 gigawatt hours (GWh), equivalent to the consumption of 160,000 homes. The facility consists of more than 555,500 modules on 800 hectares of land and has required an investment of more than €380 million.