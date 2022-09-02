Top Stories

Record primary issuance in August (€60 billion)

TOPICS:
Leverage loans. The next trigger?

Posted By: The Corner 2nd September 2022

Santander : Record primary issuance in August (€60 billion), 43% higher than the previous record in 2018, which is starting to drag down secondary issuance, also affected by attractive NIPs. In fact, €22.5bn was issued on Tuesday and Wednesday alone in what is set to be the highest volume in a week since May. The fear of more frontloading, even in less stable markets, is also a matter of concern and in the spot market we saw yesterday a 4-5bp increase in IG funds on top of similar increases the previous day. And this despite the fact that we have seen slight inflows into €IG ($242mn) this week, clearly lower than the massive outflows from $HY (-$4.4 billion), $equities (-$5.7 billion) and €equities (-$5.7 billion), versus €equities ($1.4 billion).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.