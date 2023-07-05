Saudi Arabia and Russia announce new oil production cuts

BancaMarch : The energy ministry of Saudi Arabia, the largest producer in the OPEC+ cartel, announced that the one million barrels per day cut in July will be extended to August to support “the stability and balance of oil markets”. At the same time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced a reduction in the country’s output by an additional 500,000 barrels per day in August. Both announcements are part of a concerted effort to boost oil revenues at a time of rising fears of economic recession and weakening global demand.