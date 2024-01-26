Técnicas Reunidas opens offices in USA to invest €55 billion in decarbonisation technologies by 2030

Singular Bank | The Spanish multinational engineering and infrastructure construction company for the oil and gas sector has opened offices in the US. In doing so, it hopes to address the current need to increase green energy and will invest around €55 billion in decarbonisation technologies, hydrogen, biofuels and carbon capture by 2030. It has also confirmed that thanks to its alliance with the Chinese oil company Sinopec, it has entered into a contract worth more than $2 billion with the Saudi state oil company Aramco, which could lead to large contracts in the future. It is the world’s largest oil company in the gas sector.