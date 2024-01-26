Mortgages continue to fall: down 19% year-on-year in November

According to data published yesterday by the National Statistics Institute (INE), the number of mortgages taken out on dwellings fell by 19.1% in November in year-on-year terms (-22.3% in October), making a string of 10 months of year-on-year falls.

The INE also reported that the average amount of mortgages on dwellings fell by 0.5% year-on-year in November, to €145,894. At the same time, the capital loaned decreased by 19.5%, to €4,763 million.

Finally, the INE notes in its report that the average interest rate stood at 3.27%, somewhat lower than the 3.32% it had reached in October.