US producer prices fall again in December for third month in a row

Posted By: The Corner 15th January 2024

BancaMarch : In the United States, producer prices fell again in December, showing subdued cost inflation. On a monthly basis, the index shows a decrease of -0.1%, below the expected 0.1% and equal to the -0.1% of the previous month.

Thus, the index remains in negative territory for the third consecutive month, a fact that has not been recorded since 2020. On the other hand, the underlying rate repeats the zero growth rate of 0% of the previous two months. In year-on-year terms, the final demand data show levels of 1%, compared with the estimated 1.3% and 0.8% of the previous month. For its part, the year-on-year core rate reflects the smallest increase since the end of 2020, at just 1.8%.

