Airbus delivery and order data show supply chain continues to improve while demand remains strong

The aerospace company last week reported 112 aircraft deliveries in December (vs. 64 in November ’23 and vs. 98 in December ’22), bringing the total in 2023 to 735 (vs 661 in 2022; +11%). Airbus thus beat the delivery target of 720 aircraft in ’23, also exceeding expectations (725 BS(e) aircraft). In addition, a total of 807 new orders and 108 cancellations were recorded during the month. Considering cancellations, net orders in 2023 stand at 2,094 (vs. 820 in December ’22; 2.5x).

Assessment: The data released yesterday are very positive insofar as they demonstrate on the deliveries side the continuation of improving supply chain conditions, and on the orders side that demand remains very strong. These data should be positively received, albeit with a limited impact as the deliveries figure is only slightly above what was rumoured in the market in the last days (>733 units).