Warner Bros. sales in 4Q23 dragged down to $10.284M after 12% drop in ad revenue

Posted By: The Corner 26th February 2024

Bankinter | The US film and entertainment company has released results that largely fail to meet expectations. 4Q 2023 figures (against Bloomberg consensus): Revenue $10,284M vs. $10,465M estimate, EBITDA $2,471M vs. $2,805M estimate, adjusted EPS -0.16$ vs -0.092$ estimate. The published figures are negatively impacted by the -12% drop in ad revenue.

The company beat analyst estimates in direct-to-consumer subscribers, reaching 97.7 million, including acquisitions such as Turkish streaming service BluTV. This underscores the company’s growth potential in the streaming space.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.