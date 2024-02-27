Neinor Homes share capital set at €615.49 M and 74.96 M ordinary shares with a par value of €8.21 each

Link Securities | The socimi informed the CNMV that on February 21, 2024, the public deed to reduce its share capital by €39.73 million by reducing the par value of the company’s shares by €0.53 was registered in the Vizcaya Mercantile Registry. As a result, the share capital of Neinor Homes has been set at €615.49 million divided into 74.96 ordinary shares with a par value of €8.21 each, which confer a total of 74,968,751 votes (one for each share). The aforementioned capital reduction was approved by the company’s Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on September 1, 2023.