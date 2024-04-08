US, Australia and UK seek to add Japan to Aukus strategic military alliance to share advanced defence technologies

Banca March: Aukus is a strategic military alliance between three countries in the Anglo-sphere: Australia, the UK and the US.

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom are seeking to add Japan to their strategic alliance known as Aukus. Initially, this strategic military alliance between the three countries was intended to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines and, unofficially, to counter China’s power in the Indo-Pacific region. However, prior to the trilateral meeting between the United States, the Philippines and Japan on Thursday, it is expected that the latter will be announced and that a new pillar of the alliance will be created based on sharing advanced defence technologies.

In addition, Biden is expected to warn China about its increasingly aggressive tactics in the South China Sea at this week’s trilateral summit with its Asia-Pacific allies.