Ferrovial, Acciona and Sacyr win €3,131-million contract for construction and 30-year concession for 35-km Lima ring road

Ferrovial (FER) informed the CNMV that the Anillo Vial Periférico Consortium formed by FER, Acciona (ANA) and Sacyr (SCYR) has been selected to develop the Anillo Vial Periférico de Lima (Peru) project under the concession format with an investment of $3.4 billion (about €3.131 billion). This amount includes contributions of public funds from the government.

Within the consortium in charge of the project, FER, through its toll road subsidiary Cintra, holds a 35% stake, while SCYR and ANA each hold 32.5%.

This project comprises the design, financing, construction, management and maintenance of a 34.8 km urban toll road. The new route will connect 11 districts in Metropolitan Lima and one in Callao, and will benefit 4.5 million inhabitants. The project will have toll-free side roads in both directions along the main route to facilitate connectivity in the city. It is estimated that the project will generate more than 70,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, during its construction phase, of which 5,000 jobs will be directly associated. During its operation, 20,000 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created annually.

The term of the concession has been defined as 30 years from the signing of the contract, or until the indicated Present Value of Toll Revenue (PVIP) is reached. The contract foresees the possibility of extending the concession period if the PIPV is not reached in year 30.