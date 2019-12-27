Colonial: Primed for further NAV and share growth – reinstate at Buy

Spain brings upside, Paris resilience

Almost half of assets are located in Madrid and Barcelona; both cities should see office employment growth of 2% pa into

2023. This should keep office absorption above new supply, pushing up rents as vacancy declines. Rental and capital value growth should thus exceed 4% and 7% pa for Colonial’s assets in Spain. Growth in Paris

should be subdued, but we believe this exposure brings resilience as the first tenant exit is due later than in Spain, rent volatility is lower (Paris peak to trough stands at -15% vs -38% in Spain), and the Paris pipeline should unleash at least 5% of NAV.

More growth to come – Buy 2020E NAV (€12.9 PO)

Despite the rally year-to-date, we still expect the shares to benefit from strong growth. Colonial trades at a 14% discount to next year-end NAV vs. a 22% average discount over the last 3y. We do not see this discount mean-reverting, as investor appetite for offices remains high, we expect strong growth in rents and capital, and management has a proven record of bold accretive acquisitions.